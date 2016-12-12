Culture, education and health projects included in the Centenary Program of WWI and Great Union

Major projects on infrastructure in culture, education and research, health care, transports, information society and digitalization of administration are included in the Centenary Program of WWI and Great Union, shows a Government press release.

According to the source, in its Thursday sitting the Government discussed the Centenary Program in the context of an Information Note by the relevant Department.

The Government specifies that under the aegis of “Centenary Program”, there will be projects the Government is placing as important priorities for Romania’s development, such as: Educated Romania project; Relaunching of Technical and Vocational Education in Dual System; Competitive Romania project; Building of Regional Emergency Hospitals in Iasi, Cluj-Napoca and Craiova.

Among these major projects are also the Programs on Modernizing the Hospital Infrastructure (a new location for the Emergency Institute on Cardiovascular Diseases “Professor Dr. C. C. Iliescu” and extension of Children Emergency Hospital “Maria Sklodowska Curie”), and the motorways to connect the historical provinces, Pitesti – Sibiu and Iasi – Targu-Mures, as well as the high speedway on Corridor 9 (Bucharest – Siret), shows the press release.

According to the source, some of these projects are already developing, and others will start in the next two years, so that at the moment of Centenary anniversary and when Romania is to hold the Presidency of the EU Council, on 1 January 2019, these projects will express “the European, modern course of our country”.

“These are projects we assume at national level (…) and are dedicated to the Centenary, precisely to bridge Romania’s past sacrifices with a future modern Romania we assume, at this point”, Prime Minister, Dacian Ciolos stated at the start of the events dedicated to the Centennial at end-October.

The Government specifies that the inclusion of other projects and programs under the aegis of “Centenary Program” will be made by the Government under the proposal of the Centenary Department. Besides, this department will organize, alongside other institutions involved in managing the “Centenary Program”, an inter-Ministerial and interinstitutional group on monitoring the developments, and will elaborate quarterly reports to be submitted to the Presidency, the PM Chancellery, and to the heads of the Chamber of Deputies and Senate.