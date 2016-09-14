Culture Minister Suteu, French counterpart discuss essential matters for cinematography reform

Some essential matters for the current reform in the cinematography industry were discussed on Tuesday, at the meeting between Romanian Minister of Culture Corina Suteu (photo C) and her French counterpart Audrey Azoulay.

“Together with Mrs Azoulay, I participated in a meeting held at the National Theater of Bucharest, followed by a discussion at the French Institute with a group of young filmmakers. The discussion focused on some essential topics for the current reform in the cinematography industry, which we have initiated: the manner in which the support granted by the state to film production and distribution is structured, the challenges faced ten years ago by the changes in the French funding model, the fundamental role of visual education in making a public attached to the national film creation,” Suteu wrote on her Facebook page.

In the Minister’s opinion, the meeting was important in regards to the understanding of the European context of supporting film.

“It was an important meeting in regards to understanding the European context of supporting the film and I’m glad that Mrs Azoulay’s visit, as well as President Hollande press statements today, stressed out not only the importance of a systemic reform in agreement with the continental directions of film funding and production, but also the priority position of cinematography in promoting the Romanian culture and society worldwide,” Minister Corina Suteu also says.

French Minister of Culture and Communication Audrey Azoulay was part of the delegation that accompanied President Francois Hollande on his state visit to Bucharest.