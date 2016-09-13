Culture Minister Suteu: Romania’s proposal for European Capital of Culture title to be announced Friday

The name of the Romanian city proposed for the title of European Capital of Culture 2021 will be made public on Friday, Minister of Culture Corina Suteu announced in a post on her Facebook page.

“The Final Selection of the cities running for “European Capital of Culture 2021″ title takes place this week. The cities Baia Mare, Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca, Timisoara will hold their presentations in front of a jury made up of independent experts. On Friday, starting at 17:15 hours, at the National Library of Romania, in the Mircea Eliade hall, during a press conference we will make public the name of the city recommended for the title of European Capital of Culture 2021 in Romania. At the event I will accompanied by the president of the expert jury, Steve Green, and by European Commission officials,” Suteu wrote.