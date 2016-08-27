Culture Ministry, Augmented Space Agency launch ‘Wisdom Travels’ cell phone app

The Culture Ministry and Augmented Space Agency have launched the cell phone application ‘Wisdom Travels’ (in Romanian ‘Cumintenia Calatoreste'; in reference to the ‘Wisdom of the Earth’/’Cumintenia Pamantului’ sculpture by Constantin Brancusi – editor’s note) on Wednesday announced the Culture Minister, Corina Suteu.

“Through the ‘augmented reality’ app the image of the sculpture could be applied to any image captured by the cell phone’s camera, according to data released by the appshopper.com website,” wrote Suteu on her Facebook page.

The government’s spokesman, Liviu Iolu on Wednesday said he learned of a revival of the donations campaign for the purchase of ‘Wisdom of the Earth’, adding that the donations are increasing in number and more consistent.

Iolu has also announced a telethon on 18 September hosted by the public broadcaster TVR to raise funds. He added that the government is on fundraise for the Brancusi’s work, which is to be purchased by 31 October, with the campaign ending on 30 September.