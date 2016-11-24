Culture, money and politics

Israel is a force in the contemporary dance. Talking about a niche artistic field, such a position doesn’t seem to say much. Yet the fact is significant in a broader sense, because the success is due to a state policy. It seems to be inherent for a state’s role as a strategist of the social developments to support the contemporary dance along with a lot of other activities, wider or narrower. But for instance, in Romania, the contemporary dance is a Cinderella by far. Local productions of the recent years can be counted on fingers and the invited foreign ones are rare. Specialized companies doesn’t really exist and the public is much too less used to an art form arousing an increasing interest on other meridians.

There’s even a vicious cycle, because the opera theaters in the country, state-subsidized, encourage almost only ballet, the classical or the neoclassical one, on the grounds that their public is more conservative, less willing to accept more avant-gardist approaches. Because that is what’s about: Israel encourages not only leading technologies, but also the cultural avant-garde – thinking of a competitiveness that will be decisive in ensuring the prosperity of tomorrow. Although culture has become, in the last decades, increasingly closer to entertainment – music concerts, real popular performances, provide the main cultural consumption -, the impact through which certain of its avant-garde forms can decisively change mentalities sometimes, shouldn’t be neglected. In culture, as well as in other aspects of human activity, you cannot really be influent only by looking in the past – a too often seen trend in the Romanian culture, for instance.

But why is the contemporary dance a smart investment? First of all, because it depends on corporality, more than other performing arts. In our increasingly abstract – virtual world, the attention granted to the expressiveness of the body is a welcome complement. The attention granted to bodies doesn’t mean only aesthetic consumerism, but also a form of neo-humanism. Secondly, because dance is more related to the roots of our vitality.

It’s a form of recalibration of a humanity more and more sickly, jaded by the disadvantages of a too refined civilization and by the neuroses of the post-modernity. At the same time, contemporary dance is an aesthetic language with a potential that still is much too less exploited, which is also able to overcome more easily the identity frustrations and the self-sufficient particularisms. In order to become again a new universal language, corresponding to the ethical challenge of a mixture of populations and cultures strongly boosted by intense migratory phenomena. Let’s take the example of ‘Kamea Dance Company’ (photo) from Be’er Sheva, which has recently returned to Cluj for two performances that filled the large hall of the Hungarian Opera of the city – the proof that the reason of the deficiency of today is not the public’s lack of interest.

Although with programmatic references to the classical language of ballet, the choreographies of its leader Tamir Ginz approach extremely current subjects, such as the self-destructive potential of the civilizations or the recrudescence of a wild violence. Sensitive subjects for a nation like the Israeli one, which is always under the threat, as well as for all of us, who live the confusing overlap of bourgeois comfort and unpredictable terror. Of course if the presentation leaflets wouldn’t mention the subjects, the simple spectacle of the dance would let us an almost total freedom to identify them, which can also be frustrating for our minds used to quickly classify things. Since there are no strict rules of interpretation for the body gestures, contemporary choreographies often seem extremely abstract. But there is also a huge advantage here: we can leave more easily the comforts of thinking and emotional prejudices, being freer to experience new ways of dialogue and understanding.

But why is the state the one that has to invest, in an era dominated by the neo-liberalism’s values? The question if it makes a good investment, but such a guarantee is above any institutional structure.

Why Romania has such a bad situation in this field? There is a National Center of Dance in Bucharest, financed by the Culture Ministry, and its role is exactly to support ‘the choreographic culture development’. The gal seems to be generous, but the reality is more prosaic. The leaders of this Center in the recent years have been extremely selective, promoting a specific direction, more close to the conceptual art and performance, often to the detriment of the dance itself. This experimental preference is beneficial, but circumscribing this field had discouraging effects for those who don’t follow this trend. In other words, in this tiny niche universe happened what often happens in the Romanian society, perverted by the too long and exaggerated politicization – a leading team comes with its clientele objectives, similar to a party, relying on its network of relations, which favors some people to the detriment of the others. Doesn’t it happen all the time, isn’t it a law of the social life?

Not quite, because beyond the aesthetical and ideological polarizations, less partisan selection mechanisms, with a more responsible strategical stake, have to exist. Somebody’s prestige mustn’t cover other’s discrimination, as it happen often in our country. Let’s also take an Israeli counterexample. Ohad Naharin is the most known choreographer of this country, leading Batsheva Dance Company since 1990. In 1998, on the occasion of celebrating half a century of existence of Israel, his band had to perform a show, but the political pressures requested that the dancers should be ‘more decently’ dressed.

Their refusal to dance in such conditions, as well as the inflexible position of the authorities, have later caused public protest reactions, in the name of the freedom of expression and of the secularism – the censure had religious grounds. The case became a political one, but the popular support helped the choreographer to continue. In the Romanian context ‘aesthetical’ polemics have more discouraging consequences, because they succeed to easily to block vital financing. And this often happens behind the scenes, before public can decide if a specific trend deserves to be discouraged or not.