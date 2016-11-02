CultureMin: Rosia Montana, included on UNESCO indicative list; first step to Heritage List

Culture Minister Corina Suteu announced on Saturday that the Rosia Montana site was included on the UNESCO indicative list, adding that this is a first step to the much more limited list of the UNESCO Heritage.

Corina Suteu explained in a Facebook post that the decision was made in Paris, at the UNESCO headquarters, where in the period 24-26 October took place the 40th working session of the World Heritage Committee.

According to Suteu, Romania was represented in this session by Irina Iamandescu, director within the National Heritage Institute of Bucharest, Ambassador Adrian Cioroianu, permanent delegate of Romania to the UNESCO, and Flavio Pironea, deputy permanent delegate of Romania to the UNESCO.