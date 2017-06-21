Cumulative level of five SIFs net assets, up to 8.15 billion lei in May

The cumulative level of the net assets of the five SIFs (Financial Investments Society) was 8.15 billion lei in May, up 5.8 pct from the level recorded at the end of April, reads a press release of the Association of Fund Managers in Romania (AAF).

“Following the evolution of the net assets in the reported month, we can see that the five SIFs registered only positive developments, with a 7.5 pct growth in SIF Moldova, 6.4 pct at SIF Transilvania, 6.3 pct at SIF Oltenia, 4.6 pct at SIF Banat-Crisana and 4.1 pct at SIF Muntenia,” reads the quoted document.

The discount on which the shares of the five SIFs are traded in the market ranges between 43 pct for SIF Transilvania and 54.4 pct for SIF Banat-Crisana.

In May, SIF Muntenia had the highest liquidity, trading 4.6 pct of its shares and the lowest, SIF Transilvania with only 0.9 pct.