Currency in circulation in Romania advances 14.9pt in January 2017

Currency in circulation in Romania increased by 14.9 percent in January 2017 y-o-y, to more than 54.32 billion lei, while current accounts and demand deposits advanced 21.8 percent, to 123.41 billion lei, according to data posted by the National Bank of Romania on its website on Thursday.

On a monthly basis, currency in circulation was down 0.8 percent, while overnight deposits declined 1.5 percent.

Thus, narrow money M1 increased by 19.6 percent, to 177.7 billion lei in January 2017 y-o-y, and declined 1.3 percent from December 2016.