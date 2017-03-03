Curtea Veche Publishing: “#resist. Protests against GEO 13/2017,” album released

The Curtea Veche Publishing announces the release of the “#resist. Protests against GEO 13/2017” album, made with the support offered by numerous photographers, among whom photographers of the AGERPRES National News Agency, important journalists, analysts and people of culture.

The book can be purchased starting Thursday, from the online store www.curteaveche.ro, at the price of 30 lei and it will be available, starting 3 March in bookstores around the country and online partners.

The text comprised in the book are signed by Vintila Mihailescu, Andrei Oisteanu, Paula Herlo, Mircea Toma, Dragos Bucurenci, Ioana Popescu, Liviu Papadima and Cristian Simonca.

According to a release, counting almost 200 pages and 150 photos, the book documents the protests which took place both in Romania, in Bucharest, Sibiu, Iasi or Cluj, but as well as in the diaspora.

“The messages during the protests, which were unrepeatable, uncompromising, honest, intelligent, subtle, of a irresistible humor reveal us that we parted, forever, the times when messages written by others with white letters attached on a red cloth background were agitated in protests. Gathered in a book, they become some snapshots of 2017, that show skeptics that a new generation of citizens are demonstrating in a different way than in the beginning of the 90s, with fierce, naivety, even with hate,” the release points out.

The photographers that contributed to this book are Catalin Ardeleanu, Vitalie Brega, Dragos Bucurenci, Adi Bulboaca, Alexandra Marta/Ameliegraphie, Eli Driu, Andrei Dascalescu, Dacian Foldi, Catalin Georgescu, Dora Marian, Dragos Stefan Mantoiu, Ilie Micut-Istrate, Anda Ignat, Ovidiu Moisin, Barna Nemethi, Cristian Pantus, Cristian Paun, Alexandru Socol, Cristian Tudose, Alexandru Urdas, Cristian Vasile.

Moreover, the AGERPRES National News Agency supported the creation of this volume, making available photos that were taken by Adrian Cuba, Constantin Duma, Silviu Matei, Simion Mechno, Alex Micsik, Cristian Nistor, Isabela Paulescu, Grigore Popescu, Radu Tuta.

“Being a civic demarche, the profit resulted from the book’s sale will be donated by the Curtea Veche Publishing to the Funky Citizens NGO, that has been carrying out the factural.ro project, the first fact-checking website on politics and public statements of Romania, with the goal of motivating Romanian citizens to develop their critical thinking,” representatives of the publishing house mention.

“I believe that this album release has to quickly follow the events that occurred in January and February in Bucharest and in other cities of the country, even in the diaspora, in order to catch the authenticity of the extraordinary state of mind of the biggest post-Revolution demonstrations. The future generations need such testimonies, because they could relate differently to these events as to a constitutive moment of their history,” General Manager of the Curtea Veche Publishing Irene Arsene.

Photo credit: Dragoș Bucurenci