Czech highlights in the Romanian architecture

The public conference of October 25, held by the art historian Dr. Oana Marinache at the Czech Center, at 11 Ion Ghica Street, under the patronage of the Czech Embassy in Bucharest, occasioned a review of the work performed by the Czech architects Anton Onderka, Karl Böhnisch/Carol Benisch and Karel Zdeněk Líman, who have substantially contributed to creating some monuments that are important highlights in the Romanian architecture.

The most longevous example is Carol Benisch (1822-1896), born in the Austrian Empire, in an area which today is in the Czech Republic. Being active as a monastic architect, Benisch repaired religious buildings, also contributing to the construction of the “Domnita Balasa” Church and Asylum, the “Brancovenesc” Hospital, the “Doamna Elena” Asylum, the “St. Joseph” (“Sf. Iosif”) Catholic Cathedral, the Academy Palace in Bucharest, the “St. Peter and Paul” (“Sfintii Petru si Pavel”) Cathedral in Constanta.

He second Czech architect, Anton Onderka, who studied in the Austrian space, was active in Bucharest from 1856 to 1886, designing of countless houses with shops in various commercial regions, most of them in the neoclassical style.

Karel Zdeněk Líman (1855-1929), the architect of the Royal House of Romania, brings his fundamental contribution from the end of the 19th Century to the interwar period, to the construction of the residences in Sinaia, Bran, Copaceni and Bucharest.