Czech retailer Bonami enters the Romanian Market

Bonami, an online store of furniture and home&deco products, headquartered in the Czech Republic, expands its operations also on the Romanian market, having more than 120,000 already registered users. The company is currently operating in the Czech Republic, in Poland, Slovakia and Romania. Established in 2013, Bonami has more than 2 million registered members and over 180,000 already released products. The store has a new warehouse near Prague, with an area of 6,000 sq. m., where from all the products in stock are delivered in only 3 days, in safe conditions, to the Romanian customers. Thus, Romanian people who are interested by refined interior fittings, who appreciate quality furniture and interior design, will be able to buy the products provided by Bonami through the site Bonami.ro. At the press conference held on the occasion of launching the business, were present David Siska, the company’s CEO, and Manuela Ionescu, Romania Country Manager.

Bonami choose to enter the Romanian market since the local e-commerce market, and especially the home&deco segment, is continuously growing. This year, this market will generate sales of almost one half of the total sales volume of the e-commerce Czech market, but with a much more quick increase. This kind of horizontal development of the e-commerce field in Romania is not surprising, given that 11 million people are connected to internet in Romania, and online shopping is the preferred solution for increasingly more buyers, who are thus saving time. The Czech retailer estimates a turnover of EUR 50,000 for our country in this year, and EUR 3 million in 2017.

“People start to realize that besides investments in clothes, electronics and gadgets, it’s very important for them to have a comfortable and inviting home. And this begins with details. They can personalize their house and turn it into a special, inviting house where they can feel good, where they can really feel Home, and we can help them. Romanian people started to have enough of ordinary products, which you can find everywhere and which anybody has at home. Now they are looking for special things, and we can provide them daily by online means, with thousands of products and with inspiration”, stated David Siska, CEO at Bonami.

Launching the online store is only the first step in the company’s strategy to turn Bonami into a popular brand and a store that will be preferred by millions of customers. In other countries, for instance, Bonami invites an architect to chat with people, providing them with answers for their questions, so that they can have a full support for their plans.

The portfolio which Romanian customers will be able to access in November will include more than 20,000 unique products. Delivery is free for orders exceeding RON 300, and return can be done for 30 days. Among the brands present in the online store are included House Doctor, Brandani, Desigual, Busy B, Aquanova, Emily Henry, Fatboy, Vivonia, Nordic Ware, Joseph Joseph and Zuiver. Products made by Romanian designers are not available yet on Bonami, but David Saska said that the company is interested to cooperate with artists from our country.