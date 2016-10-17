Dacia Duster customers have demonstrated their passion for off-road

At the end of the last week, the owners and the fans of Dacia Duster model have met in Zarnesti in Brasov, to try live the off-road qualities of the most sold SUV on the market in Romania.

Over 100 participants had the opportunity to convince themselves of the impeccable behavior in off-road of the Duster model in the most demanding conditions: mud, soaked soil and low visibility. They also had the possibility to try their driving skills in off-road in a competition organized on the circuit in Zarnesti.

The winners of the speed tests and skill were rewarded with prizes in vouchers of accessories for their Dacia Duster cars.

The adventurous and eager to share their passion for off-road participants at the last weekend event, and other Duster’s owners, were proud to declare that are a part of the success story of this model: launched in 2010 at the Auto Show Geneva, Dacia Duster has been sold so far over 800,000 pieces in 44 countries on 4 continents.

Thus, France is the main market for trading this model with over 240,000 vehicles sold since its launch until now, while the following places are occupied by Germany (110,000 units), Italy (106,000 units), Turkey (70,000 units) and Spain (56,000 units). However, on the roads of Romania are currently circulating over 40,000 Dacia Duster vehicles.