Dacia Renault to launch new Duster model at Frankfurt Motor Show

The Renault Group prepares to launch a new Duster model at the Frankfurt Motor Show, which is to take place in September, in the context in which the Romanian brand enjoys a great success abroad, CEO of Renault Romania Yves Caracatzanis told a press conference on Tuesday.

“We will launch in Frankfurt the new generation that will replace the current Duster. It’s not about a new line of cars, but about a new Duster and it’s normal in the life of a car,” he stated.

When journalists requested details, Caractzanis added: “We will talk about this in September. You will certainly be announced. It’s very important both for Romania and Renault Group. Dacia is a reliable, approachable and modern brand. Dacia is sold in 44 countries. Each time a car is sold outside Romania it’s very good for Romania’s image because it reveals what Romanians can do both in the auto sector and in others sectors too.

Company’s representatives mentioned that it’s not a facelift, but a new version of the Duster model, in the context in which the car produced in Romania enjoys a great success in countries of Western Europe.

In the beginning of this months, the company included in the Duster model offer an automatic gearbox.

In January, Dacia announced that last year it sold over 584,000 cars and reached a new record on foreign markets, with over 545,000 units sold.

On the market in Romania, the company sold 38,861 vehicles, more by 5.2 percent than in 2015. Therefore, it consolidated its position as market leader, with approximately 30 percent of the sales of new vehicles.