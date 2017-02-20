Dacian Ciolos: I am seriously thinking of how to keep the government team cobbled last year close to me

Asked about his future plans, former PM Dacian Ciolos stated on Saturday that he is seriously thinking of how to be useful “here, at home”, and how to keep the government team “cobbled” last year close to him.

Being asked about his plans at Europa FM, where he gave an interview, Ciolos answered: “In the short term, one or two or three years – I am seriously thinking of how to be useful here, at home, after all that I learned all these years, and of how to keep the team or part of the team cobbled last year at the government close to me, to capitalize the moment that the society is living”.

He exposed three options of working: the first option is to stand outside the parties; the second – to join a party, which he said it’s an option he’s afraid to consider, but he doesn’t exclude it; and the third option is to establish a new party.

“There are several options: to stand outside the parties and to try to bring my contribution by other forms of organization to improve the manner of making politics, to encourage those who wish to enter I politics and to help them make a different kind of politics; to join a party and to try, by my own example, because I cannot do more than this, to prove we can make a different kind of politics; and the option to establish another party, but my fear is that people will quickly be bored by a party and the idea that all are the same will return” Ciolos stated, mentioning that he’s afraid when considering the idea of joining a party, and this is why he didn’t joined one, but he doesn’t exclude it.

Asked if he intends to establish a party, Ciolos answered: “I’m thinking at this, too. I’m thinking to all the solutions. But on the other hand, analyzing the stage in which I am, I am thinking that new parties appeared in Romania in the recent years, but almost all of them stayed there, they are hardly trying to enter the Parliament, some of them didn’t even managed to enter the Parliament. On the other hand, older parties are booed many times and they are not reliable anymore. Therefore, I am asking myself if the solution is to make a new party, staying in the same kind of politics, or to find the way to change the manner of making politics, regardless of the party”.

The former PM, message to the current PM: If someone thinks he may further govern by stealth, he’s wrong

Former PM Dacian Ciolos stated on Saturday that he wouldn’t have got into the current PM Sorin Grindeanu’s situation, because transparency was one of the main objectives of his mandate, mentioning that those who think that they may further govern by stealth are wrong.

Being asked at Europa FM, where he gave an interview, what he would have done if he was in PM Grindeanu’s place, Ciolos answered: “I dare to think that I wouldn’t have been into this situation if I were in his place, because one of my main objectives from the start was the transparency and the relationships with the others, with the community”.

“I believe that, also due to the fact that the society, the community wakes up, if someone thinks that he may further govern by stealth or by saying half of things, he’s wrong. Sooner or later, the boomerang returns. That was the mistake”, Ciolos added.

Asked what he would have done if he would have make a mistake, Ciolos stated that he would have had a dialogue with the objectors.

“Dialogue was necessary at that time, dialogue had to take place immediately. I had a difficult situation of spontaneous protests in front of the Government, when I decided to dismiss Vlad Alexandrescu. (…) I was told to get out of the building another way, but I said that I’ll go to explain my decision with arguments” Ciolos added.