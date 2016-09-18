Dacian Ciolos in Parliament on Monday, to leave for UN General Assembly afterwards

PM Dacian Ciolos will start the week with a Government meeting on Monday morning, after which he will show up before Parliament in order to present the state of the economy. He was asked to do so by PSD President Liviu Dragnea, after the draft amendments to the Fiscal Code were leaked to the press.

The Premier will tackle several domestic issues on Monday, because on Tuesday he is scheduled to leave for the United States of America where he will attend the UN General Assembly and where he is scheduled to have several meetings, according to a Government communique.

On Tuesday, he will take part in the reception offered by UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon in the honour of the heads of delegations. He will also attend the event that marks the first anniversary of the adoption of the Agenda 2030. Also on Tuesday, he will have a series of meetings with the President of Egypt, the Executive Director of UNEP, the President of Finland, and UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon.

At the same time, Dacian Ciolos will take part in the leaders’ summit on the global refugee crisis, organised by the U.S., alongside: Canada, Ethiopia, Germany, Jordan, Mexico and Sweden. He will also take part in the Open Government Partnership: Five Year Celebration, an event co-chaired by the President of South Africa and the President of France.

Premier Dacian Ciolos will take part in the reception offered by the EU, the reception offered by the U.S. President and First Lady in the honour of the heads of delegations, and in the reception organised by the President of Finland and the Executive Director of UN Women to mark the anniversary of the HeForShe initiative.

On Wednesday, Ciolos’s agenda includes meetings with the representatives of the main Jewish organisations in the U.S., with the President of the General Assembly, ambassador Peter Thompson, and with the President of Palestine. That evening he will deliver the national speech at the high-level general debate of the 71st UN General Assembly session. He is then scheduled to meet the Romanian community.

On Thursday, Premier Dacian Ciolos will meet the Secretary General of FAO, will have dinner with American investors in Romania and will meet his Pakistani counterpart.

ForMin Comanescu to attend 71st Session of UN General Assembly

Romania’s Foreign Minister Lazar Comanescu will be attending the 71st Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, September 19-24, as part of a national delegation headed by Prime Minister Dacian Ciolos.

In a press statement released on Sunday, Romania’s Foreign Ministry (MAE) says on Monday, Comanescu will be attending the first high-level meeting of the UN General Assembly on large movements of refugees and migrants that is designed to improve coordination among the UN member states in managing the current global crisis of refugees and migrants, and he will be delivering a national speech to a general debate session and another speech to a roundtable conference on the global compact on responsibility-sharing for refugees and the observance of international law.

“In his two speeches, Comanescu will unveil Romania’s contribution and measures adopted by its government, both in a national capacity and as a member state of the European Union to diminishing the causes and consequences of migration flows in order to stop the phenomenon,” the statement reads.

Minister Comanescu will also attend a series of related events that are usually held on the side-lines of the general policy debates: a meeting of EU foreign administers; regional ministerial meetings of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation Organisation (BSEC), the South-East European Cooperation Process (SEECP), the Central European Initiative; a transatlantic diner; as well as ministerial meetings of French-speaking countries, the Community of Democracies and the United Nations Alliance of Civilisations.

Comanescu will also have private meetings with counterparts from other UN member states to boost bilateral relationships with emphasis on economy, as well as to explore new avenues for cooperation inside the UN.

“One of Romania’s main objectives at this session of the UN General Assembly is to highlight its contributions to the advancement of the global agenda from a perspective of a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council that runs for a 2020-2021 tenure. The opening of a new session of the UN General Assembly, where the 193 UN member states are represented, is one of the most important events on the world’s agenda, gathering together each year a significant number of heads of state or government and foreign ministers. The high-level general policy segment offers an opportunity for the defining components of Romania’s priorities at the UN to be unveiled to the entire world,” MAE says.

The high-level segment of the 71sty Session of the UN General Assembly is held this year at the UN general headquarters in New York. The theme of the general debate of the 71st session is “The Sustainable Development Goals: a universal push to transform our world.” with emphasis on the consolidation by the world’s states of multilateralism as an important tool to promote the sustainable development goals in Agenda 2030. Discussed will be the new global challenges (migration, large movements of refugees and violent extremism), in continuation of a joint UN reflection on the implementation of a major decision adopted by the UN in 2015 related to sustainable development, climate change and funding development. Special attention will be attached to peace and security, to be approached in deep-going debates on security in various parts of the world and the world community’s more efficient security contributions.