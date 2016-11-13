Dacian Ciolos sends the Consumer Protection to a low-cost airline after being refused to pay in RON on board

PM Dacian Ciolos seized the Consumer Protection, asking an analysis of the legislation currently in force after being refused to pay in RON on a low-cost flight operated by a foreign airline.

Dacian Ciolos declared himself bothered, at his last trip to Timisoara, by the fact that water or food can be bought only in Euro during a domestic low-cost flight operated by an Irish airline.

According to Romania Libera, stewards haven’t accepted the payment in RON for the products they were selling on board. The PM asked the airline’s employees why a Romanian citizen using a domestic flight cannot pay in the national currency of the state on whose territory the aircraft takes off and lands.

The Government’s press office confirmed for Romania Libera “the incident” in the aircraft with which PM Dacian Ciolos traveled to Timisoara on Thursday. “The Prime-Minister faced this situation on board – he couldn’t pay in the national currency for products put on sale on a domestic flight – and he asked for the ministries in charge to analyze the legislation in force to see if the air operator breached the law or if he respected it”, stated Liviu Iolu, the Government’s spokesman, for Romania Libera.

Liviu Iolu also stated that Dacian Ciolos undertakes that, if the legislation allows such a practice to the airlines, he will ask for an analysis of this legislation and of the possibilities of amending it in order to oblige the airlines performing domestic flights to accept payment in RON. “Not at last, Prime-Minister has officially asked to the National Authority for Consumer Protection to analyze this practice”, stated Liviu Iolu.