Dacian Ciolos to be PNL’s nominee for PM’s office. Liberals unanimously validate proposal

Incumbent Premier Dacian Ciolos will be the National Liberal Party’s (PNL) nominee for the Premier’s office after the December 11th parliamentary elections, PNL President Alina Gorghiu stated. She added that the Premier will not join any political party.

Subsequently, PNL’s leadership unanimously adopted the proposal for Dacian Ciolos to be the Liberals’ nominee for the Premier’s office.

Dacian Ciolos has accepted being PNL’s nominee for the Premier’s office, although he will not join the party, PNL President Alina Gorghiu stated following her meeting with him.

Gorghiu pointed out she would propose the party’s National Political Bureau (BPN) on Monday to designate Dacian Ciolos as the party’s nominee for the Premier’s office, pointing out that she received Ciolos’s acceptance during their meeting on Monday morning at the Government headquarters. “I wouldn’t have made this proposal had I not secured his acceptance,” Gorghiu told journalists.

“Dacian Ciolos will be my proposal to my colleagues today, who will cast their votes. In line with the statute, the procedure is not finalised today because a National Council must formalise BPN’s decision,” Gorghiu said before the PNL leadership’s meeting.

She added that the Premier will not join any political party. “He has chosen to remain that person who respects their commitment until the end of the term, something that does not inconvenience us, it won’t take long, it doesn’t bother us, on the contrary, we’re perfectly in agreement that he has the obligation to respect his word until the end of his mandate as Prime Minister, just as he committed to do at its start,” the PNL President said.

Gorghiu explained that there is no impediment from the standpoint of PNL’s statute when it comes to designating a non-party member as the Liberals’ nominee for the office of Prime Minister.

“We don’t know what the future has in store, but this designation is not a statutory problem, on the contrary, it’s in the letter and the spirit of PNL Statute’s stipulations,” the PNL President added.

She said she did not discuss with Ciolos his possible presence at the Liberals’ public rally on November 5, but she does not rule out the possibility.

At the same time, Gorghiu pointed out she did not discuss with Dacian Ciolos his involvement in the elections campaign.

“The only premise we set out from was to respect the “Romania 100” platform along with PNL’s governing platform. As long as they are perfectly compatible and you find at the basis of the governing platform those correct principles, everybody was pleased and at ease,” the PNL President stated.

Dacian Ciolos and Alina Gorghiu met at the Government headquarters on Monday morning, their talks focusing on “the convergence between Dacian Ciolos’s platform and PNL’s governing platform,” according to political sources.

Alina Gorghiu: Rally pushed back to November 6 to be able to organise National Council meeting

PNL will reschedule the political rally initially announced for November 5. The rally will be pushed back a day later in order for the Liberals to be able to organise the National Council meeting set to validate Dacian Ciolos as the party’s nominee for the Premier’s office.

“We will reschedule the rally precisely in order to be able to organise the National Council on that date,” PNL President Alina Gorghiu stated.

The public rally will take place on November 6. On November 5, PNL’s National Council is expected to validate the National Political Bureau’s (BPN) decision to designate Dacian Ciolos as PNL’s nominee for the office of Premier.

Iohannis on Liberals’ decision to have Ciolos as nominee for PM: A very good idea

President Klaus Iohannis considers that the decision of the National Liberal Party’s (PNL) leadership to nominate Dacian Ciolos for Premier after the December 11 parliamentary election is a very good idea.

Asked about his opinion on the decision, President Iohannis replied: “I find it a very good idea,” without making any further comment.