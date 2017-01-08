Dacian Ciolos’s mandate in 80 photos

Former PM Dacian Ciolos posted on his Facebook page a different kind of track record: a photo history. He uploaded on his page 80 photos from the events to which he attended in his one-year mandate.

“A different kind of track record, in pictures, for the government year. They say a picture is worth a thousand words. Few dozens of pictures are… well, in this case, more than I could write in a whole book about everything that this year meant 🙂 There were difficult moments, beautiful moments, tensed moments and touching moments. And most often, all of these together…” shows the message accompanying these photos.

“The photos also captured moments with smiles. It is due to the confidence and motivation in everything that I’ve done and to the belief that we must continue to be ourselves, regardless of the circumstances”, former PM also mentioned, adding that the photos were taken by Steluta Popescu, Radu Badoiu and Stefan Curta.

After ending his term, Dacian Ciolos announced that he will establish “an active association”. It is an NGO willing to cooperate with the opposition parties. He already discussed this matter with USR, in a meeting he had with the party’s leadership on Thursday, and says that he will propose such a cooperation to the Liberals, too.

Read also: Dacian Ciolos, meetings with USR and PNL: Former PM will establish an NGO promoting the principles of the ‘Romania 100’ Platform