Daimler checks Mercedes-Benz buses in Romania to avoid accident risk

Daimler notified the National Authority for Consumer Protection (ANPC) that it will carry out checks at several models of Mercedes-Benz buses, according to a briefing published on the institution’s website.

“We would like to let you know that Daimler has decided to launch a technical operation in its network, encrypted: 72.10M10420A – Checking unwelcome opening of the door to high speed and correction if necessary. This campaign will carry on for an unlimited period. The cost of this campaign will be supported by Daimler. Customers are not involved financially. They will be informed by registered letter with a request to report to the nearest authorized Mercedes-Benz repair shop,” reads the document.

Regarding the products, the following bus models are involved: Mercedes-Benz Integro Euro VI, Intouro, Intouro Euro VI, MC 400 Euro VI, Tourismo, Euro VI Tourismo, Travego, Facelift, Travego Euro VI.

In the products’ global monitoring it was found that in some cases the door might open at high speed, and this can lead to accident risk. If necessary, the remedy lies in the application of a stiffening slate to the door sheet, in the fixing bolts area. The bearing bolts of the door’s actuator system must be replaced with a new version.