DaKINO festival kicks off, regales public with Oscar winners and nominees

The DaKINO International Film Festival kicked off Wednesday evening with the screening of Kenneth Lonergan’s double Oscar winner (for best actor and best original screenplay) Manchester by the Sea.

Addressing the opening gala organized at Bucharest’s CinemaPro theater, president of the jury, actor Adrian Titieni talked about the “care” moviegoers can feel during the event. “I think it’s us, the spectators, who are being regaled. (…) The jury is in a most difficult situation, trying to create a sort of competition where quality outgrows competition,” said Titieni.

Director of the DaKINO festival Miruna Berescu talked about the entries in the shorts competition section, saying that this is an occasion to put the fiction, documentary and experimental short film in the place it deserves.

Sitting on the jury of the 26th edition of the DaKINO festival chaired by actor Adrian Titieni are film critic Cristina Corciovescu, Boglarka Nagy – schedule planner at the “Elvira Popescu” cinema, actress Andreea Vasile and film director Andrei Gruzsniczki.

Featured on the festival bill are 20th Century Women directed by Mike Mills, nominated in 2017 for the ‘best screenplay’ Oscar and the Golden Globe for best actress and best musical or comedy; Oscar, Golden Globe and Bafta nominee Captain Fantastic by Matt Ross; and Hidden Figures directed by Theodore Melfi, an Academy Award nominee for best film and best actress in a supporting role.

The latest movie by Taiwanese-born director Ang Lee Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk will be screened in a first in Romania on Saturday at the ArCuB hall.

Kelly Reichardt’s Certain Women that premiered at Sundance 2016 to rave reviews is yet another gem on the roster.

Also featured in the festival’s program are I, Daniel Blake, directed by Ken Loach, winner of the Cannes 2016 Palme d’Or, and the Oscar-nominated documentary Fire at Sea directed by Gianfranco Rosi.

The DaKINO 26 International Film Festival runs March 1 – 5 at the PRO Cinema, the Peasant’s Museum cinema theater – Horia Bernea Studio and ArCuB. The event is organized by the FAMart Association and the DaKINO Foundation, with the support of the National Center of Cinematography and the Bucharest City Hall through ArCuB.