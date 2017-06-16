Daniel Constantin: All colleagues of good faith in ALDE should request Extraordinary Congress

Pro Romania Party leader Daniel Constantin, former co-chair of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE ) considers that all members of “good faith” within this party should request that an Extraordinary Congress be organised, in which to analyse leader Calin Popescu Tariceanu’s actions.

“My regret, my sorrow and my discontent are two-fold. On the one hand, because of the way the two leaders of the coalition [Social Democratic Party leader Liviu Dragnea and ALDE’s Calin Popescu Tariceanu – ed.n.] behave towards the Prime Minister they were pressing to take to the Government’s meeting. On the other hand, because of the fact that I have worked by Tariceanu’s side to bring ALDE to governing, and today Tariceanu fouls this Government, his own ministers and the wish of all the members in the country. As a matter of fact, Tariceanu is pulling ALDE out of governing in an illegal manner, which lack locus standi – ALDE leadership is not registered in Court. Therefore, I believe that all ALDE members of good faith, for whom democracy is not just a fad, as Tariceanu seems to think, should request an Extraordinary Congress to analyse leader Tariceanu’s actions against his own party,” wrote Constantin on Friday, on Facebook, in a post titled “Abuse of power.”

Constantin also affirms that PSD and ALDE are “led in way that recalls the communism more than democracy.”

“I have witnessed some divulgements of people in PSD regarding the way internal democracy manifests itself, the way troublesome people are ousted. And I remembered what happened to me in ALDE, a biased trial in which the jury came with their decision already made. Tariceanu, just as Dragnea, have nothing in common with democracy. They are people moulded during communism, two people for whom democracy doesn’t represent anything. The political leadership model they stand for has expired, it is a thing of the past and must cease to exist,” further wrote Constantin.