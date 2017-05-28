Daniel Constantin invites the “different” generation to join his PRO Romania project he’ll launch Monday

On Sunday, Daniel Constantin posted on Facebook an invitation for the “different” generation to join his PRO Romania project he will launch on Monday. He explained that the “different” generation is the generation of all those who know things can be done well and of those who have something to say but were not heard.

“I’m inviting the different generation. Only one day is left until we’ll officially launch PRO Romania, a new project in which many people and I strongly believe. Through such thinking, we plan to act differently,” Daniel Constantin wrote.

He explained what “different” means and who is part of this generation.

“Not only young people or only people with experience. Not only those new in politics or only those who know the phenomenon well. The different generation is the generation of all those who know things can be done differently, can be done well. The generation of those who didn’t get involved or were not allowed to put their good ideas into practice. The generation of all those who believe things can be set right and developed in their country too, for the living to be good. It’s the generation of all those who have something to say but couldn’t be heard. Young, old, new or experienced people, physicians or engineers, economists or farmers, entrepreneurs or civil servants, individually or as a group, they all have to be heard! They all want the well-being of the segment they come from and they couldn’t or maybe they didn’t want to make themselves heard!” the former ALDE president stated.

Constantin claimed that “now is the time for this generation to get involved!”

“We invite all to join a project that is theirs, that will be built for their voice to be heard,” the former Deputy Premier stated.