Daniel Constantin: I’ve submitted to court registration papers for new party, called Pro Romania

Daniel Constantin, former co-chair of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE, minor at rule), said in an interview with AGERPRES that he lodged the papers to court for the new party called Pro Romania to be registered.

“I say it for the first time. We have registered the party. I have submitted the papers, we are waiting for the tribunal’s decision. The party is called Pro Romania,” announced Daniel Constantin.

He added that the launch event is to take place next Monday.

The ALDE leadership decided at the beginning of May to expel Daniel Constantin from the party.