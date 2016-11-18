Danube Council to open office in Galati

The Danube Council will open an office in eastern Galati, an event that is possible after the city’s mayor, Ionut Pucheanu, has participated in the “Danube Region Strategy” conference in Bratislava, Slovakia, reads a press statement released on Thursday by the Galati Local Administration’s Press Office.

According to the statement, a protocol on opening an office affiliated with the Danube Council in Galati will be inked on 23 November.

“On this occasion, I met with and talked with General Coordinator of the Council of Danube Cities and Regions Peter Langer, and Eric Bartha, secretary general of the said council, because I wish to open in Galati a Danube Council affiliated office. Participating in the ‘Danube Region Strategy’ as mayor of Galati I hereby break the news to our city and sign up our community’s development on the European path. It is also a first step toward finding partners for joint projects funded by the European Union. I want our institution to get involved in the future in wrapping up and then implementing a strategic project in connection with the Danube and its potential. Even if deemed a major transport corridor, it is not yet exploited at full capacity and such events create links and opportunities in the region, while emphasising environmental protection and prosperity increase,” said Ionut Pucheanu.