d’aucy Romania stakes on turnover of EUR 3.5 million in 2016

d’aucy Romania, part of France’s d’aucy Group, one of the main players on the local and international canned vegetables market, is staking on a turnover of EUR 3.5 million this year, up by around 6 percent compared to 2015 when it registered a turnover of EUR 3.3 million. Quantitatively, the company plans to sell 3,500 tons of canned vegetables in 2016. At this moment, on the local market the company sells products under the d’aucy as well as Globus brands. Moreover, another business line is the private label line which represents around 20 percent of total annual turnover. According to company representatives, the d’aucy brand is sold in Romania and Western Europe, while Romania’s neighbouring countries are selling the Globus brand.

“At this moment, direct distribution to large supermarket, hypermarket as well as cash&carry chains represents 57 percent of the company’s turnover, while 32 percent of the turnover consists of sales to distributors. Likewise, we are noticing constant growth in our presence on the HORECA segment, which currently represents around 11 percent of d’aucy Romania’s turnover,” d’aucy Romania Sales Director Crina Zdravcu stated. The company’s representative also pointed out at a press conference that the d’aucy brand is registering an annual growth of 15-20 percent.

On the local market, the company sells 42 products under the d’aucy brand, including niche products such as a range of BIO products and the “d’aucy kids” range of products, as well as 29 other products under the Globus brand. The products are sold directly in over 850 modern retail points such as Carrefour, Auchan, Cora etc., however they are also present in other types of stores, through distributors. At the same time, the company sales products to international fast-food chains present in Romania.

The company has launched two new ranges of products – Al Vapore-Vapeur and Gama pentru Salate. The 14 products launched on Romanian store shelves answer the most current demands of Romanian consumers who want healthy and at the same time easy to cook food products.

“The newly launched products, as well as those already present in the range of products, answer consumers’ current needs – portion size, fast cooking, healthy food and especially time requirements. Being ready to eat and containing no additives, the canned vegetables are perfectly adapted to the current lifestyle – lack of time, desire to eat healthy and without too much effort,” Crina Zdravcu added.

The new Al Vapore-Vapeur range includes products such as Mexican mix, hummus, lentils, sweet corn, Gold corn (sugar free – editor’s note), green peas, sliced beetroot; while the Gama pentru Salate range consists of products such as sweet corn, Gold corn, baby carrots, green peas, Mexican mix, red beans, and mix of corn, read beans and sliced beetroot.

In what concerns the canned vegetables customers, the company’s representatives emphasised that their profile consists of the following traits: average level of education, average income, 25-50 age bracket, alert life, preoccupied with a healthy lifestyle.

“On average, a Romanian buys around 2.2 kilograms of medium and premium quality canned vegetables per year. Gradually however, the quantities bought are continuously growing and, at the same time, the budget earmarked is on the rise because of the switch from entry-level products to superior quality products,” Crina Zdravcu stated, the main selection criteria consisting of quality or the perception of quality, price, brand and, last but not least, discounts and shelf merchandising. According to her, in around 75 percent of the cases the purchase decision is taken on the spot, in the store.

“Although culinary customs are increasingly adapting to European ones, some are still strongly traditional. Thus, green peas, string beans, beans and corn top the ranks of canned vegetables sales,” the d’aucy Romania Sales Director pointed out. Another product that is increasingly appreciated by Romanians is spinach, a product that at European level is consumed particularly in Romania and France.

“In France, the raw materials come from farmers most of whom are stakeholders too. The whole chain is controlled, from seeds to everything the crops need, all the way to processing in their own plants,” Crina Zdravcu said.

The products sold locally are brought from the company’s production units from all over Europe. The closest production unit is in Hungary, in Debrecen, 70 kilometres from Oradea. This is also the reason why the company is interested in establishing a future relation with Romanian farmers, in order to be able to have access to top quality raw materials.

On d’aucy Romania

d’aucy’s representation in Romania is active since 2011. The company is part of d’aucy Group, a cooperative established in France, in 1968, through the merger of five farm cooperatives, and whose main development directions are the sale of canned vegetables, meat and eggs, as well as agricultural activities. Locally, the company is present only with the canned vegetables brand.

Overall, d’aucy Group owns 30 production units in three countries (France, Spain and Hungary), has 9,000 members of the cooperative (farmers with whom it collaborates and most of whom are, in their turn, stakeholders) and 4,500 employees. Last year, the Group report a cumulated turnover of EUR 1.3 bln.