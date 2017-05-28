Day of Romanians Everywhere: Authorities emphasise importance of Romanian language education

President Klaus Iohannis said in his message on the Day of Romanians Everywhere that he wishes Romanian expats would support each other and participate in the decision-making process that concerns their lives.

“Like on every last Sunday in May, today we celebrate the Day of Romanians Everywhere, a day when, wherever we are, we rediscover the joy of being part of a people that has offered so much to the entire world. With so many Romanians abroad, the best way the state could recognise their contribution is by putting itself in their service,” the head of the state said, wishing Happy Romanians’ Day to the Romanians “from here or there”.

In his message, President Iohannis also said that last year some progress was made in what concerns online consular services, the simplification of diploma recognition and support for repatriation via entrepreneurship, but a lot of things remain to be done.

“May the Day of Romanians Everywhere bring us closer to one another, fortify inside us the awareness that the Romanian identity of the future generation starts at home,” said in her turn, the Minister for Romanians Abroad, Andreea Pastirnac.

She said she dedicates the Day of Romanians Everywhere to education, in order to put under the spotlight the contribution of volunteers enrolled in Romanian-language teaching programmes, as well as the importance of the mother tongue as an element of identity for the young generations abroad.

In this respect, she recalled the projects dedicated to this day, such as the “Romanian language closer to home” seminar, the public awareness campaign for initiatives in the education field, or the “Romanian language – Education and Communication” programme which gives teachers from Spain, Italy and Britain – for starters – lessons support and training sessions, as proof of the priority the Ministry for Romanians Abroad gives to Romanian-language education.

Education Minister Pavel Nastase presented, at a seminar organised on Sunday on the importance of Romanian-language education, statistical data on the Romanian language’s studying abroad.

“Right now, we have 12,381 schoolers, 859 groups, 523 schools and 134 teachers teaching Romanian. There, a real network,” he asserted.

“We want to extend it, we want the Romanian language to be included in the respective schools’ curricula, to be taught as a foreign language wherever our Romanians are,” added the minister.

University of Bucharest Pro-Rector Liviu Papadima talked about the graduates of Romanian-language course abroad, saying that in 2016 there were as many as 7,175 graduates in Spain and 4,507 graduates in Italy.

The Day of Romanians Everywhere is celebrated, since 2015, on the last Sunday in May. Until 2014, it used to be celebrated on 30 November, the very day of Saint Apostle Andrew, the First Called, the Patron Saint of Romania.