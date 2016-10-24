Debate on Romania’s taking over the presidency of the Council of the European Union in 2019. PM Ciolos: Priority action masterplan to prepare Council of the EU Presidency of 2019, almost ready

Prime Minister Dacian Ciolos on Monday announced that a priority action masterplan is almost ready for the preparation, from an administrative and technical point of view, Romania’s taking over the presidency of the Council of the EU in 2019.

“A priority action masterplan is almost ready with everything that needs to be done on the technical – administrative side in the coming period, and the time frame is quite narrow. Two years, two years and a few months is not very much time for these preparations. We have started to assess the human resources we have in the public administration in order to identify those well-prepared people who will certainly need more preparations to build that elite group of the Romanian administration on European matters to be able to coordinate the presidency. We also have a debate calendar which we propose to organise in the coming period,” Ciolos announced.

He underscored that a few thousands working group meetings and various specialist technical committees within the Council of the EU will have to be managed in the period when Romania holds the presidency.

“For this, a very performing administrative team is needed, with workers who must know very well the European institutions in the first place and then they must know well the community policies, and here we have already established a unit with the Chancellery around which we’ll build the team who will manage from an administrative point of view the presidency ensured by Romania,” the Prime Minister said at the conference “Start 2019: Romania holding the Council of the EU presidency.”

Romania’s preparing and holding Council of the EU presidency entails cost of tens of millions euro

Ciolos also said that ensuring the presidency of the Council of the European Union will cost Romania a few tens of millions euro.

“From our calculations, the cost of preparing and holding the Council of the European Union presidency will amount to a few tens of millions euro. It is money that will contribute including to promoting Romania’s image, money that must allow us prepare the administrative, logistic side, too,” Ciolos told the debate on Romania’s taking over the presidency of the Council of the European Union in 2019.

The Prime Minister added that the future government will have to establish of the future informal council meetings will be organised in Bucharest or elsewhere.

“For each council of ministers there will be informal meetings in the member state ensuring the presidency, therefore we’ll have to decide if we organise all the informal council meetings in Bucharest, in the Capital, or if we organise them in other parts of the country. This supposes, if we do it in other locations in the country, additional costs because the logistic part must be ensured to receive a few hundreds of people, therefore the delegates who will mean hundreds of participants, but it also means an opportunity to promote other areas besides Bucharest,” Dacian Ciolos explained.

ForMin Comanescu: Ministries must think human resource reserve in perspective of taking over Council of the EU presidency

Foreign Affairs Minister Lazar Comanescu made a call on ministries to think their human resource reserve in the perspective of Romania taking over the presidency of the Council of the European Union in 2019.

“I am taking this opportunity to ask all my colleagues in the ministries to think very well from the perspective of 2019 the manner in which they make the human resource reserve to be sent to the Representation, or to be contact points here, in Bucharest. (…) In all this demarche, the Foreign Affairs Ministry [MAE] will have a key-role. (…) Through its specific, it has an extremely important role. I am referring to the external dimension of preparing our presidency. MAE is the centre ensuring a fast communication with the Representation and sending everything that means lines of actions, guidelines,” Comanescu said on Monday at the conference on launching the public debates on Romania’s priorities in the perspective of taking over the Council of the EU presidency in 2019.

He underscored that each ministry must be aware of the complexity of the moment and appoint people dealing with the tasks.

Comanescu also spoke of the importance which Romania’s embassies will have in the period in which Romania holds the presidency of the Council of the EU. He showed that it is essential that they be capable to have a dialogue on European consistent topics with the relevant factors in the host countries. The dignitary added that, at least once a month, the heads of missions will have to preside meetings of EU member states ambassadors in the states where they are accredited.

On a domestic level, the minister said that all political forces must understand this is a moment requiring each one’s contribution and “going beyond the different approaches depending on a political orientation or another of one or another party.”

“I hope the future composition of Parliament proves we have the human resources (…) who can deal with such a challenge, which, if we know how to manage properly, will be meant to consolidate the perception (…) that Romania is a member of the European Union which truly matters,” Lazar Comanescu added.

Presidential Adviser Orban: The Council of EU presidency – opportunity to refresh Romanian administration

Presidential Adviser for European Affairs Leonard Orban believes that the Romania taking over the presidency of the Council of the European Union represents an opportunity of refreshing the Romanian administration, taking into account, he claims, that the number of employees hired in the state institutions who have an expertise in European matters has dropped significantly.

“We have to make use of this moment in order to powerfully strengthen the Romanian administration. We must admit it: (…) there are institutions which are well functioning, others that function very well and there are others which unfortunately, many of them are functioning badly. Many times the expertise on the area of European affairs is concentrated on the level of extremely small groups, sometimes one or two persons within a whole ministry and that is not normal. Instead of producing an internalization of the European matter after the accession there will be left small experts groups increasingly few, because most of them, for instance the ones in the negotiation teams had left and are currently working in the European Commission or in other European institutions, and the European expertise dropped significantly,” Orban stated on Monday at the conference launching the public debates regarding the Romania’s priorities in view of the Council of the EU presidency in 2019.

In his opinion this moment represents an occasion to capitalize the personnel who has an expertise in the area, the insufficient personnel utilized until now.

He claimed that the political class stands in the same situation, because taking over the presidency of the Council of the EU represents also an opportunity.

Orban pointed out though that the 2019 moment represents an occasion to significantly improve Romania’s imagine.