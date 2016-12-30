Decree regarding designation of Grindeanu as PM candidate, signed by Iohannis. The President agrees in principle for new Government to take the oath next Wednesday

President Klaus Iohannis has signed the decree regarding the designation of Sorin Grindeanu as Prime Minister candidate.

“The President of Romania, Mr. Klaus Iohannis, has signed, on Friday, December 30, the decree regarding the designation of Mr. Sorin Mihai Grindeanu as a candidate for the position of Prime Minister, in order to request the confidence vote of Parliament on the programme and the list of the new Government, according to art. 103, paragraph (2) of the Romanian Constitution”, the Presidential Administration announced.

Sorin Grindeanu was proposed on Wednesday by the Social Democrat Party (PSD) and the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) as Prime Minister candidate. The head of state had a meeting with Grindeanu on Thursday.

In principle, President Klaus Iohannis agrees for the new Government to take the oath of office next Wednesday, the head of state’s spokeswoman Madalina Dobrovolschi announced.

“Mr. President agrees in principle for the new Government to take the oath of office on January 4,” Dobrovolschi told Agerpres on Friday.

Designated PM Sorin Grindeanu: I received an SMS – ‘Good luck. Klaus Iohannis’

The designated Prime Minister, Sorin Grindeanu, stated on Friday that he received the news on his nomination being accepted by the head of state by an SMS on his mobile phone saying “Good luck. Klaus Iohannis”.

Grindeanu immediately called the head of the Social Democrat Party (PSD), Liviu Dragnea, and asked to see if the phone number from which he received the SMS belongs to the President Klaus Iohannis. He showed that after verifying the phone number, answered: “Thank you, Mr President!”.

The PM candidate, Sorin Grindeanu, specified that the discussion he had on Thursday with the head of state was decent and he was not asked for a list with the future members of the Government. He added that on Friday morning since he heard of being designated, he had discussions regarding the calendar for the formation and investment of the new Government.

“Today, as of hearing I was designated, I had discussions regarding the calendar, if this calendar, with that reserve regarding the oath ceremony, if it is respected, then on the same evening [e.n. – January 4], at 21:00, we will hold the first Government meeting”, Grindeanu showed.

He added that there is availability for discussions with the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) and with the minorities’ group, after the governing programme and the list of Cabinet’s structure will be submitted to Parliament.

“I have seen that other political parties have announced that they will not vote for [the Government], before looking on the Government’s programme and its structure. I find this to be a wrong approach, but it’s their own business”, Sorin Grindeanu stated.

PSD’s Dragnea: We showed maximum patience, understanding, and responsibility

The coalition made up of the Social Democrat Party (PSD) – Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE), showed maximum patience, understanding, and responsibility, stated on Friday the head of the Social Democrats, Liviu Dragnea, after the designation by the head of state of the candidate for Prime Minister, Sorin Grindeanu.

“We showed maximum patience, understanding, and responsibility, because we always put above our natural legitimate wishes, ours and the population’s wishes, [the need] to have a Government invested as soon as possible, and this could have generated a tougher reaction from our side, which had as a consequence a profound political crisis. We have prioritized the interest of Romania, to have political stability that gives us a possibility to put into practice our governing program that was voted upon”, Dragnea stated in a press conference.

He added he does not understand why the designation of the Prime Minister’s candidate was not made on Thursday.

PSD chair on Iohannis’s PM designation by SMS: PM designate is all that matters. Tariceanu – deserves Guinness Records entry

Leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Liviu Dragnea said that upon receiving the SMS whereby President Iohannis was announcing him that he had accepted his bid to head the government, Premier designate Sorin Grindeanu had at first believed this was a prank by some colleague; Dragnea added that this manner to announce a decision doesn’t bother him.

“It couldn’t bother me, it’s a long time since he doesn’t surprise me anymore, and secondly, it wasn’t me the one to receive the SMS. The Prime Minister designate called me in the first place to inquire if I knew anything of an official announcement regarding his designation. He also asked me to check if the number the SMS had been sent out from belongs to President Iohannis. This is also a way of acting. Grindeanu’s first reaction at 9:38 or 9:40 a.m. when he received the message was to think this was a prank by some colleague, I would have thought the same in his place. It’s [the President’s decision], in the end what really matters is that the announcement was made – weird or not, what it’s important is that he finally made the announcement, because we had decided to meet today at 11:00 hrs to start constitutional procedures. We couldn’t have waited any more, with no time horizon left. It already started to snow, a lot can happen, the country needs a government, plus all the economic measures affecting Romania – the exchange rate is already unsettled. If that’s how he decided to announce him, I personally take no issue with it,” Dragnea told a press conference at the Palace of Parliament.

The PSD leader mentioned that the new government won’t raise any tax, quite the contrary, it will go on slashing some of them. “We are interested in seeing that the governing program, as it has been explained on various channels and made accessible to everyone, is implemented just as it has been voted on. (…) In 2018 the VAT will be 18 percent, that’s for sure, he added.

In his turn, Co-Chairman of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) Calin Popescu-Tariceanu said that in his opinion, the Premier’s designation via SMS deserves to enter the Guinness World Records.

PSD’s Dragnea: We have established action calendar to have Government invested as soon as possible

The Social Democrat Party (PSD) leader, Liviu Dragnea, who is also Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, announced on Friday, together with the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) leaders the action calendar for next week, so that the new Government be invested as soon as possible.

“We have established the action calendar for the following days, so that we have a Government invested as soon as possible,” Dragnea declared in a press conference.

Thus, on Tuesday, January 3, the Standing Bureaus meetings will take place at the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate, and at 12:00, both chambers will convene in a plenary session.

Also on Tuesday, at 14:00, the leading bodies of PSD and the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) – the Executive Committee, and the Political Bureau, respectively – will approve the list of members of the future Cabinet and from 15:00 the reunited groups of PSD and ALDE will meet in order to witness a short presentation of each minister, and then, between 16:00 and 16:30 the designated PM will forward a list of the Executive and the governing programme.

On January 3rd, at 17:00, a meeting of the Joint Standing Bureaus will take place in order to approve the agenda of the day for Wednesday, January 4.

On Wednesday, hearing sessions in committees and the investiture vote will take place, and from 18:00, consultations will be held with the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) parliamentary group and with the parliamentary group of the national minorities, “if they want so desire”, Liviu Dragnea specified.

“On Wednesday, between 08:00 in the morning and 14:00, the hearings of the Government members will take place in committees. Between 15:00 and 18:00 hours, the governing programme will be presented, and its debate and the investiture vote will take place. Under the reserve of the President’s acceptance – we will send a joint letter – we propose that on January 4, at 19:00, the ceremony of taking the oath of office of the Government members take place,” showed the PSD leader.

On Thursday, January 5, at 09:00 o’clock , a session of the Standing Bureau of the Senate will be held, about the law enabling the Government to pass ordinances during the parliamentary vacation, debates in the committees of this body, and from 12:00 the plenary session of the Senate is scheduled. At the same time, from 13:00 the session of the Standing Bureau of the Chamber of Deputies will be held, from 14:00 to 15:00 debates in committees will take place, and from 15:00 to 16:00 there will be the final vote in the plenary session of the Chamber for the law enabling the Government to pass ordinances.

Budget bill ready, approval in last 10 days of January

The 2017 budget bill is finalised, and will be adopted in the last 10 days of January, Social Democrat leader and Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies Liviu Dragnea said on Friday.

“Some procedures are impossible to skip, there’s a minimum necessary period for adopting the budget. The budget bill is ready, but it has to be overseen by the Finance Ministry’s structures, to pass through each ministry so each and everyone can check upon its budget paper, then it must be brought to Parliament, for the expert committees’ procedures and for the vote. This is yet another great distress to us – that we don’t have the budget law on January 1. We’ll cut short the deadlines, but without strangling the debates, so that we’ll have a delay of maximum one week, instead of two, and in the last 10 days of January we’ll have the budget law adopted,” Dragnea told a news conference at the Parliament Palace.

According to him, the matter of the “royalties” is a little bit more complicated.

“We have a solution, but it is for the government to tell what variant they’ll choose,” added Dragnea.

Senate Chairman Tariceanu: PM designation – no children’s game

Senate Chairman Calin Popescu-Tariceanu criticized on Friday President Klaus Iohannis’s manner of communication throughout the PM designation process.

“Practically these 20 days since elections have been wasted as we switched from uncertainty to crisis, with the President probably holding hopes that this way he can reverse the result of the elections by a sui generis political formula. I want you to know that it was hard for me and Mr. Dragnea to cope with the increasingly pressing requests received in the last days to start suspension procedures, following the violation of the Constitution by President Iohannis. Let me tell you that there have been two elements that drove us into an extremely complicated situation. Apart from the legal aspects I’ve already mentioned, there was this lack of communication – it was the lack of communication and the absence of motivation for the rejection of Ms. Sevil Shhaideh’s bid. (…) With all due respect to you as journalists, I think you agree with me that an informal meeting where certain information is passed and then spreads as news from anonymous sources cannot be a normal procedure to communicate, particularly at this level. The Prime Minister’s designation is not a children’s game, what happens with the result of elections and the due respect for the citizens’ vote is not a children’s game, with only information snippets being leaked instead of clear and official motivation and official communication,” Tariceanu told a press conference on Friday.

He said that talks will be initiated in the coming days on the structure of the governing team and that Parliament will be called towards end-January to approve the state budget.

“In the coming days, obviously based on the governing program you have learned about, we’ll start discussions with the Social Democratic Party and with the Prime Minister designate on the structure of the governing team and the line-up itself. Our goal is to implement the governing program as fast as possible, having also in view the shortcomings listed by Mr. Dragnea, arising from this delay we have not wanted in any way. We can also let you know that right away, in January, the Government will take up – among other tasks – drafting the budget blueprint and, of course, we’ll call Parliament towards the end of the month to debate and approve the budget as fast as possible,” Tariceanu said.

ALDE’s Tariceanu: Political responsibility for ruling programme is on me and Mr. Dragnea. Cohabitation is an obligation that comes with the vote outcome

Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) Co-Chair Calin Popescu-Tariceanu said on Friday that the political responsibility for the ruling programme is on him and the Social-Democrat leader Liviu Dragnea.

“The political responsibility for the ruling programme is on Mr. Dragnea and me, as chairs of the two parties that have been together in the general election, since we have previously announced that we were to shape a ruling coalition, which is also the reason why we have received most of the Romanians’ votes. Mr. Grindeanu, the prime minister designated today (Friday – editor’s note), if he allows me to say something that does in no way diminish his position and role, is a prime minister designate, yet this is not an official capacity to permit him to speak. The moment he gets the confidence vote of the majority for the ruling programme and team, then certainly all of these commitments will be transferred to him to enforce, and we will be there to further ensure the political support for this Government to achieve our commitments,” Tariceanu told a news conference on Friday.

As for the cohabitation with President Iohannis, Tariceanu said it is “an obligation that comes with the vote outcome.”

“Cohabitation is not a President’s option, it is an obligation given by the result of the vote. That simple. It is not a favour I put forward, it is an obligation because he has to observe the result of the vote which translates into a certain majority in the Parliament and a Government of a certain political colour, he must work with,” added Tariceanu.

ALDE’s Constantin: I am glad that political crisis ended; Romanians’ vote to be put into practice

The co-Chair of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE), Daniel Constantin, stated on Friday after the designation of the Prime Minister candidate by President Klaus Iohannis, that the political crisis has ended, and the vote of Romanians will be put into practice, showing that in a few days, the Government will be installed and the governing programme will be implemented.

“First of all I am very glad that the political crisis has ended. Firstly, it should not have been generated. Romania needed a Government much earlier, because there are already some measures that couldn’t be delayed, and others couldn’t be implemented starting with 1 January. As I mentioned previously, we are waiting to start work as soon as possible. I hope we have in a few days a Government in place and the governing programme starts being implemented. I am very glad that the Romanians’ vote will be finally put into practice”, Daniel Constantin stated for AGERPRES.

Regarding the positions that ALDE will get in the Government, Constantin stated that this aspect is less important and that “things will be announced in a few days”.

“I think it is less important for now. Now the last adjustments to the governing program are made, meaning the budget, because all the things must be finalized as soon as possible. These aspects are secondary: how many ministries, who are the people. I know it is very important for the press, but for us these are secondary aspects. These matters will be announced in a few days, it is not a very big problem. There are discussions that, as I said previously, start immediately after the Prime Minister’s designation,” Daniel Constantin shows.

UDMR’s Kelemen: In principle, we will vote for new Government

The head of the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR), Kelemen Hunor, stated on Friday for Agerpres, that, in principle, the coalition will vote for the new Government and the designated Prime Minister, Sorin Grindeanu, but are waiting, however, to see what is the governing programme and Government’s structure.

“We are waiting for the governing programme, we are waiting for the Government’s list, the structure of the Cabinet, and probably next week the debate in Parliament and the vote will take place. Thus, from this point of view, I think we entered on a straight line regarding the Government’s formation. That is all I can say, it is not the case to make other comments until we do not see how the Government will look, who are the members of the Government, and how the governing programme will look”, Kelemen Humor stated.

He added that for the time being there are no elements for UDMR to not vote the future Government.

“We do not have any problem regarding the person of the Prime Minister. As we know him, particularly our colleagues from Timisoara, Banat people, who say that he can have our support, our vote, although he can meet the vote even without us, because the governing coalition has 54pct. But since we have the parliamentary collaboration, and if there are no other elements, then we will support the Government. And at this moment, I do not see other elements, but we must also wait for the governing programme. In principle, yes, we will vote for. We will take this decision at the joint meeting of the parliamentary groups, when the Parliament will be convoked”, Kelemen Hunor concluded.

Nicusor Dan: USR to vote against Government led by Sorin Grindeanu

The Save Romania Union (USR) will vote against the Government led by Sorin Grindeanu , the USR leader, Nicusor Dan announced on Friday.

“USR will vote against the investiture of the PSD [Social Democrat Party] Government even if it is led by Sorin Grindeanu. We respect the electorate’s vote, but we don’t believe PSD has changed and we see that every day in Parliament. The Government will still be led by Liviu Dragnea, but from the party’s headquarters on Kiseleff Avenue,” wrote Nicusor Dan on Facebook.

He mentioned that USR will vote for the good projects proposed by the Government and will be against the “bad” ones.

“As we already do in the General Council, we will vote the good projects proposed by the Government, we will reject the bad ones and we will fight the damaging ones, through all means possible. For the USR projects that we presented during the electoral campaign we will look for support with all the parliamentary political parties,” showed the USR leader.

PMP’s Basescu: Announcement of PM candidate’s designation cannot be made by a simple press release

The head of the People’s Movement Party (PMP), Traian Basescu, thinks that the head of state, Klaus Iohannis, made a mistake when announcing the designation of the Prime Minister candidate through a simple press release.

“Wrong, Mr President! The announcement of the Prime Minister’s designation should not be made by a simple press release. If you have decided to make the designation – be it an unfit one – out of respect for Romanians, but also out of respect for the institutional relation, it was mandatory to make this extremely important announcement for Romania through a personal statement of yours, at the Cotroceni Palace. That upon making this statement it would’ve been better to have beside you the designate is another matter”, Basescu stated on Friday on Facebook.

He added that it would be difficult for Klaus Iohannis to ask correct institutional relation as long as he is not generating them through his own behavior.

PM Ciolos congratulated Sorin Grindeanu during phone conversation

Prime Minister Dacian Ciolos congratulated on Friday the designated Prime Minister candidate, Sorin Grindeanu, and assured him of his full support for an easy transition from the current to the future Cabinet, announced the spokesperson of the Government, Liviu Iolu.

“Prime Minister Dacian Ciolos congratulated today the designated Prime Minister [candidate], Sorin Grindeanu. The two talked on the phone in the morning, and PM Dacian Ciolos assured the designated PM of his full support for an easy transition from the current to the future Cabinet,” said Iolu.