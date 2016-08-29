Defence minister Mihnea Motoc, on offical visit in Slovakia on Monday

The Romanian Minister of Defence Mihnea Motoc departed on Monday to the Republic of Slovakia for an official visit to meet his counterpart Peter Gajdos.

According to the Ministry of Defence (MApN) the Romanian minister is set to participate in a ceremony meant to commemorate the 1944 Slovak National Uprising in Banska Bystrica.

Minister Motoc will also visit the Romanian Military Graveyard in Zvolen, to commemorate Romanian soldiers fallen in the region during WWII.

In the afternoon Motoc is set to meet his counterpart, Peter Gajdos, to discuss strengthening bilateral military cooperation as well as inside NATO and the UE, MApN announces.