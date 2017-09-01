Defence official, Fincantieri SpA representatives discuss ‘Multirole Corvette’ Army equipping program

The Defence Ministry’s Secretary of State for Defence and Planning Policy Mircea Dusa met on Friday at the seat of the institution with representatives of Italy-based company Fincantieri SpA, specializing in the design and construction of civilian and military ships, the topics discussed including cooperation under the “Multirole Corvette” equipping program.

According to a release of the National Defence Ministry, the delegation was headed by Italy’s ambassador to Romania Marco Giungi and included Italy’s defence and commercial attachés in Romania, as well as Fincantieri’s Deputy General Manager.

“The discussions highlighted the special relations between Romania and Italy on political and military level, and the opportunities for the development of bilateral defence cooperation were presented. The representatives of the Italian company presented the cooperation proposals, as well as the portfolio of clients, products and services in the naval field, with talks focusing on the ‘Multirole Corvette’ equipping program, which is one of the eight key Army equipping programs approved by the Supreme Council for National Defence with a view to ensuring Romania’s security interests.”