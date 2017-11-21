DefMin Fifor on repeat of National Day parade of 2016: Invitation will be issued for Dragnea and Tariceanu. Senate Speaker: I haven’t received the invitation; I won’t go if I do

Defence Minister Mihai Fifor stated on Monday that, based on the information he has, Liviu Dragnea and Calin Popescu Tariceanu will be invited at the National Day military parade, unlike what happened last year when the Presidency did not invite them, arguing that they have criminal problems.

“I wouldn’t like to comment on what happened last year. In my opinion, it was not all right. This year, based on the partnership we have with the Presidential Administration, we offered a list of guests. The invitations are issued, officially, by the Presidential Administration. I hope the National Day parade will be just as an entirely special event must be. From what I’ve understood, there will be invitations for the Lower House, namely for Mr Speaker Liviu Dragnea, for Mr Speaker Tariceanu at the Senate. I don’t think we will have problems from this standpoint,” Mihai Fifor said.

“The Defence Ministry is not the one handling these invitations,” Fifor added.

Last year, Calin Popescu Tariceanu and Liviu Dragnea were not invited at the National Day military parade because of the criminal dossiers the two have. In 2016, both watched the military parade from the crowds, not from the official tribune.

Tariceanu: I haven’t received the invitation; I won’t go if I do

Senate Speaker Calin Popescu Tariceanu stated on Monday that he has not received the Presidency’s invitation to attend the December 1st military parade or the reception at the Cotroceni Palace, pointing out that even if he were to receive it he would not go sit next to “that gentleman who works at Cotroceni,” “the owner of the deep state.”

“I haven’t received an invitation so far, and I won’t go if I do. On December 1st Romanians first of all want to see the military parade. It’s a beautiful thing, spectacular, and I believe it makes the patriotic and national fibre vibrate in each Romanian. Romanians do not go to the parade to see the President or to see the Speakers of the Houses of Parliament. I believe this is an issue that has no relevance,” Calin Popescu Tariceanu said when asked whether he has received an invitation to attend the December 1st military parade or the reception at the Cotroceni Palace.

The Senate Speaker then went on to launch a series of attacks against President Klaus Iohannis, whom he also called “the owner of the deep state.”

“Secondly, considering the statements obstinately made by the incumbent President, that gentleman who works at Cotroceni, statements that have lately targeted me too, directly and indirectly, I have no reason to go sit next to him. I do not have any kind of reason. On the contrary, I have all reasons not to go, because if I were to sit next to him that would mean I endorse the position he is in as owner of the deep state, feigning not seeing and knowing it,” Tariceanu added.