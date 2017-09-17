DefMin Fifor starts working visit to Washington

The National Defence Minister Mihai Fifor is paying a working visit to Washington between 17-22 September, according to a release by the relevant ministry (MApN) issued on Sunday.

The Romanian delegation includes the Chief of General Staff, General Nicolae Ciuca, the state secretary for armaments, Florin-Lazar Vladica and other MApN heads of structures.

Minister Mihai Fifor will meet the U. S. Secretary of Defence General James Mattis, the White House Deputy National Security Adviser Ricky Waddell, with members of the U. S. Congress and representatives of the main U. S. defence industry companies, the source adds.

The Romanian delegation will also take part in a military ceremony, wherein minister Mihai Fifor will lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery.

The Strategic Partnership with the U. S. is one of the fundamental pillars of the defence and security in Romania, directly contributing to strengthening its Euro-Atlantic profile, and stays essential in the regional and international current complex security environment, the source concludes.