DefMin, France’s Ambassador discuss development of Romanian-French military cooperation

National Defence Minister Gabriel Les (photo R) met on Tuesday with French Republic Ambassador in Bucharest Francois Saint-Paul, with the discussions focusing, among others, on the development of the military cooperation between the two states, a National Defence Ministry (MApN) release informs.

According to the MApN, the meeting “represented a good occasion to reconfirm the special nature of the bilateral relation, through the perspective of the Strategic Partnership between Romania and France.”

The two officials had an opinion exchange on mutual interest topics, with a focus on the development of the security situation in Europe and strengthening the cooperation both in the defence area within the European Union and NATO and in a bilateral context.

Also discussed were the priorities of the European Union in the defence and security areas, underscoring the importance of implementing the decisions made in the EU Council in the Foreign and Defence Ministers’ format, in early March, the release reads.

Moreover, the commitment for the consolidation of the bilateral relations in the current security context was also confirmed, including by intensifying and promoting some concrete modalities of developing the military cooperation between Romania and France, in areas such as the information for defence, the preparation, training and participation in international missions and operations, the forces for special operations and the cooperation in the technical-military area, the MApN points out.

The two officials agreed on the need to continue the consultations regarding the topical issues on a European level and the mutual interest themes on the bilateral cooperation agenda in the defence area, the release also shows.