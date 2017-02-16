DefMin Gabriel Les, in Brussels: We’ve decided to increase NATO’s naval presence in Black Sea

Present at the North Atlantic Alliance’s summit in Brussels, Defence Minister Gabriel Les announced that a decision has been made to increase NATO’s naval presence in the Black Sea and to enhance naval exercises in order to boost Romania’s defence capability.

“We’ve now decided to increase allied naval presence and a maritime coordination function in the Black Sea. The naval presence will include a series of exercises and training activities in which NATO’s standing naval forces will take part. Increasing NATO’s presence has a defensive character of enhancing interoperability and, hence, of strengthening our defence capabilities. The presence of allied warships in Black Sea exercises is a normal activity that contributes to enhancing interoperability between Romania’s naval forces and allied naval forces. Following the illegal annexation of Crimea, these activities have become more frequent, as an expression of alliance solidarity and as a measure to strengthen our collaboration,” Gabriel Les stated.

Likewise, the Romanian Defence Minister pointed out that our country has reconfirmed its forward presence in the north-east, being set to participate with one company to the battlegroup deployed by the U.S. in Poland. He added that 13 allies are currently planning to affiliate forces or contribute with troops, officers or financially to the land element of the forward presence, as well as with fighter jets for air policing missions in Romania.

“Together with the German Defence Minister, I signed a letter of intent through which Romania has confirmed its participation, with one brigade, to the multinational division led by Germany. This multinational project gives us the framework to take part in joint activities with other allies and to develop European defence capabilities. I will reiterate our country’s commitment to participate, with up to 50 soldiers, in the training and advising of Iraqi security forces on the territory of the Republic of Iraq,” Gabriel Les added.