DefMin Les, ambassador Meier-Klodt address boosting bilateral defence cooperation

Romania’s National Defence Minister Gabriel Les and the German ambassador to Romania, Cord Meier-Klodt, on Friday discussed the prospects for boosting bilateral defence cooperation in defence as well as cooperation within NATO and the EU, reads a press statement by the Defence Ministry (MApN).

“Romania remains firmly committed to the implementation of the decisions made last July, at the NATO Summit in Warsaw, with emphasis on the Black Sea’s importance in the Euro-Atlantic security equation and the decisions adopted in Brussels, at the recent NATO ministerial meeting in this sense,” Les is quoted as saying in the MApN statement.

Les insisted upon the actions to achieve the NATO advanced presence in the region, and thanked the German side for support in the implementation of Romania’s concrete initiatives.

“As regards the Common Security and Defence Policy dimension, emphasised were the national positions regarding the implementation of the conclusions of the European Council of December 2016 in security and defence areas. In this sense, emphasis was placed on the current affairs debated at the EU level, in the context of the implementation of the Global Strategy, as well as on collaboration between the two countries in the perspective of Romania’s preparing at national level to take over the presidency of the Council of the EU in the first half of 2019,” the statement adds.

In his turn, the German ambassador highlighted the advanced stage of bilateral cooperation in security and defence areas and reconfirmed Germany’s commitment to boost the relationship of practical military cooperation, in particular by participating in the multinational exercises and initiatives for the development of capabilities inside NATO and the EU.