DefMin Les, ambassador Wilczek discuss cooperation under Romania-Poland Strategic Partnership

Bilateral defence cooperation under a strategic partnership between Romania and Poland, implementing the decisions of the Warsaw summit and coordinating actions in regional formats were the main topics of conversation at a meeting on Friday of Romanian Defence Minister Gabriel Les and Poland’s ambassador Marcin Wilczek.

“Highlighted at the meeting was a commitment of the two countries to make the most of their strategic partnership to intensify relations by attending multinational exercises as well as other troop training activities, including air force cooperation, ballistic missile defence and military hardware. In the NATO context, the two officials underscored the importance of efforts being coordinated to achieve advanced presence of NATO on its southern flank as the principal part of NATO’s deterrence and defence posture being strengthened. Specific coordination aspects were discussed in relation with mutually contributing military subunits and general staff personnel for the commissioning of the NATO multinational brigade in Craiova and the fight group in Poland coordinated by the US,” Romania’s Defence Ministry (MApN) said Friday in a press statement.

Also discussed at the meeting hosted by the MApN were an official visit to Romania by Poland’s defence minister somewhere this spring.