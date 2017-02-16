DefMin Les in Brussels: Romania observes commitments in NATO by allocating 2 percent of GDP for Defence

The Defence Ministry Budget for 2017 stipulates the allocation of 2 percent of the GDP, which ensures a solid ground for a significant upgrade of defense capabilities, and proves that Romania observes the commitments within the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), Minister Gabriel Les underlined in Brussels.

According to a release of the National Defence Ministry (MApN) on Thursday, Gabriel Les, who is attending the meeting of the NATO’s Defence Ministers, expressed Romania’s support for the demarches of increasing the Alliance contribution to the international community’s efforts to project stability.

Within the debates, the Romanian official endorsed the necessity of continuing to strengthen the allies’ efforts to discourage and defend, and reiterated the importance of implementing all the decisions adopted by the Warsaw Summit, in the spirit of an integrated approach of threats, in order to ensure the Alliance’s unity and credibility. In this context, he underlined the necessity of ensuring the measures’ coherence to strengthen the allies’ efforts to discourage and defend the eastern flank of the NATO, according to the quoted source.

On the sidelines of the meeting, Minister Gabriel Les signed, together with his German counterpart Ursula von der Leyen, an Intention Letter which formalized the affiliation of units which Romania contributes to the Army Corps, that are to be generated within the namely the Framework Nation type Group, which is coordinated by Germany.

According to the MApN release, the allies highlighted the importance of Trans-Atlantic relation and the necessity to continue adapting the NATO to the new security environment. Within this framework, the strengthening of the allied position for discouragement and defence was emphasized, as well as the development of the North-Atlantic contribution to international efforts of projecting stability.

The discussions were also focused on assuming the responsibilities in a equitable manner and on the allies’ concrete contributions to the mutual security and defence. On this occasion, the ministers reiterated the commitment for increasing the budgets allocated to the Defence, assumed by the NATO member states in the Wales Summit.

The debates also tackled the efforts of counter-attacking the complex threats coming from the south of the Alliance, context in which the Defence Ministers agreed that the organization has to assume an enhanced role in terrorism annihilation.