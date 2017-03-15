DefMin Les: NATO multinational brigade to be operational as of April

National Defence Minister Gabriel Les announced that the rotational multinational brigade of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) that will station in Romania will reach in April its initial operational capacity, and in the autumn of 2018 – the final operational capacity.

“We are talking about approximately 13 allies that announced so far their intention – others are even present – to affiliate forces or troops, officers, support, some of them even financial support, and the land component of the advanced presence. […] The operationalization of the multinational brigade on Romania’s soil will reach its initial operational capacity this year, namely in April 2017, and the final operational capacity we hope to be achieved at the end of 2018. Somewhere around October-November we would want to complete this capacity,” Les stated in an interview for AGERPRES.

He mentioned that it’s not about a permanent presence of the servicemen who make-up the brigade, but a rotational one.

“It’s a matter that I want to specifically clarify: we are not talking about a permanent presence here. The rotation will be carried out depending on the calendar and exercises. I couldn’t tell you now each presence,” Minister Les added.