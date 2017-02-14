DefMin Les to attend meeting of NATO Defence Ministers in Brussels

Romania’s Defence Minister Gabriel Les will attend in Brussels, on 15 and 16 February, a meeting of the NATO Defence Ministers, the Romanian Defence Ministry (MApN) said in a statement on Tuesday.

According to the source, the meeting will focus on analysing the latest developments in the implementation of the decisions made at the Warsaw Summit in July 2016 and on setting the main topics of the future meeting’s agenda.

“During talks, the defence ministers will reconfirm the special attention the allies give to the strengthening of the deterrence and defence posture on NATO’s eastern and southern flanks. The meeting’s agenda also includes priority aspects of the Euro-Atlantic security, with emphasis on analysing the North-Atlantic Alliance’s adjustment to various types of threats, the transatlantic partnership, defence spending and sharing responsibilities, the growth of the NATO contribution to the international efforts of projecting stability, as well as cooperation initiatives between NATO and Georgia,” the MApN says.

Les will have several meetings with his allied counterparts to boost dialogue on defence, both in terms of bilateral cooperation and as regards the current affairs on the NATO agenda.

On the meeting’s sidelines, minister Les will participate in a meeting of the Global Coalition against Daesh, organised at the initiative of the US Secretary of Defence James Mattis.