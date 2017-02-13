DefMin Les, UK ambassador Brummell on intensifying bilateral defence cooperation

The Minister of National Defence, Gabriel Les (photo L) and Paul Brummell, the ambassador of the United Kingdom to Romania, have discussed on Monday about the stage and the perspectives of intensifying cooperation in defence, both bilaterally and within the NATO.

According to a press release of the Defence Ministry, the two officials expressed their common approach on Allied demarches on adapting to the new security challenges and stressed the importance of advancing the implementation process of the decisions made at the NATO Summit in Warsaw in July 2016.

“The discussions addressed the cooperation in the NATO Rapid Reaction Force (VJTF) and the British contribution to ensuring an advanced reinforced presence on the eastern flank of the alliance, including its southern side and in the Black Sea region. Minister Les expressed Romanian authorities’ great appreciation with regard to the British armed forces’ participation in the Black Sea exercises and in the training activities and missions of the air police on the Romanian territory, with direct reference to the upcoming deployment of Typhoon combat aircraft of the British Royal Air Force in Romania, planned for the middle of this year,” the release says.

Les and Brummell discussed about bilateral cooperation within the Strategic Partnership, and about new lines of action for enhancing practical military cooperation between the two armies, MApN added.

As the release reads, the two officials emphasized the “essential role” played in the current security context by the multinational exercises in Romania and in the Black Sea area, as well as the military-technical cooperation.