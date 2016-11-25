DefMin Motoc announces novelties on show at December 1 military parade

Minister of National Defence Mihnea Motoc announced on Friday that some military technology novelties will be on show at the military parade celebrating Romania’s National Day on December 1.

“The focus will be on the manpower from all armed forces categories, on combat hardware. There will also be novelties on show, beginning with the F-16 Fighting Falcon jets. Hopefully the weather will be clement; the new Army combat uniform, Military Police equipment, the new motorcycles of the Special Operations Forces and the infantry MEDEVAC will be in parade,” Motoc said at the parade rehearsals.

He voiced confidence that the event will match the magnitude of the celebrated historic moment and will please the viewers.

“There are things that still need improvement, but the parade preparation is good. We are fully confident that the military parade will match the brilliance of the special moment we mark on December 1 this year, namely the anniversary of 100 years since Romania’s joining the First World War,” the minister said.

The general parade rehearsals will take place on November 27 at the Bucharest Triumph Arch.