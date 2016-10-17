DefMin Motoc, in Italy, at South-Eastern Europe Defence Ministerial meeting

National Defence Minister Mihnea Motoc participates on Monday and Tuesday in Italy in the South-Eastern Europe Defence Ministerial (SEDM) meeting, reads a National Defence Ministry (MApN) release on Monday.

“The event marks the 20th anniversary of the South-Eastern Europe Defence Ministerial (SEDM), a regional initiative contributing to peace and confidence keeping and strengthening the good vicinity and close cooperation relations among the states in South-Eastern Europe, by providing a political-military dialogue platform and getting involved in projects with practical applicability in the area of regional security and stability,” reads the MApN release.

Attending the event are defence ministers of SEDM member states and the Republic of Moldova, which has the status of observer, as well as representatives of some regional security organisations.

The activity represents, according to the source, a good opportunity for reconfirming Romania’s commitment to the projects carried out under the initiative, as well as for supporting some proposals to consolidate the SEDM as main cooperation format in South-Eastern Europe, in the context of the developments in the security environment in the region.

The National Defence Minister will have a bilateral meeting with his Italian counterpart Roberta Pinotti, to discuss common interest topics on the NATO and EU agenda.