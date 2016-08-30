DefMin Motoc, Slovak counterparty Gajdos meet to discuss defence cooperation

On an official visit to Slovakia on Monday, Romania’s Defence Minister Mihnea Motoc met his Slovak counterpart Peter Gajdos to discuss bilateral defence cooperation between Romania and Slovakia, as well as defence cooperation within NATO and the European Union.

Motoc is quoted in a press statement released by the Romanian Defence Ministry as having reiterated Romania’s support for the common defence and security policy priorities of Slovakia’s six-month rotating presidency of the Council of the European Union.

“In their conversation, the two ministers discussed the prospects for defence cooperation between Romania and Slovakia as well defence cooperation within NATO and the EU. Minister Mihnea Motoc underscored the importance of the NATO Summit in Warsaw being implemented in order to consolidate NATO’s deterrence and defence posture in response to the new types of risks and threats against security in the Euro-Atlantic space. (…) At the same time, practical ways for active participation in the efforts to increase the strategic profile of the European Union in the global security arena were analysed,” the statement says.

Part of his official visit to Slovakia, Motoc also attended celebrations of the 72nd anniversary of the Slovak National Uprising.

“Minister Motoc took part in a ceremony hosted by the Museum of the Slovak National Uprising in Banska Bystrica, in the presence of Slovak President Andrej Kiska, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, Vice President of the European Commission Maros Sefcovic, Slovak Defence Minister Peter Gajdos, as well as war veterans. The schedule of his visit also included a trip to Zvolen, the site of the largest Romanian military cemetery outside its national borders, where Romanian heroes were remembered,” the statement reads.