DefMin Tutuianu, General Dynamics tackle collaboration between Romania’s arms industry, foreign partners

Romania’s national arms industry’s collaboration with foreign partners was one of the topics tackled by Romania’s National Defence Minister Adrian Tutuianu at a meeting on Friday with a visiting business delegation of General Dynamics European Land System.

According to the National Defence Ministry (MApN), Tutuianu, alongside Secretary of State with MApN Lazar Vladica and State Secretary with the Economy Ministry Ion Radu, had a new round of meetings with a delegation of the General Dynamics European Land Systems ompany, which is part of General Dynamics Corporation.

“During discussions, Romania’s intentions of collaboration between its national arms industry and foreign partners and its producing weapon components were unveiled as representing an essential security interest in terms of ensuring supply security and equipment maintenance for the entire life cycle.”

MApN mentions that this meeting is part of the series of regular consultations started by the Romanian national defence minister with execs of defence companies.