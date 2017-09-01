DefMin Tutuianu welcomes Spain’s ambassador Bachiller, talks underscore joint will to boost bilateral cooperation in defence field

Romania’s National Defence Minister Adrian Tutuianu welcomed on Friday Spain’s ambassador in Bucharest Ramiro Fernandez Bachiller to thank him for providing general staff personnel to make operational NATO’s Multinational Brigade in Romania.

According to the National Defence Ministry (MApN), Tutuianu underscored the important contribution of the Spanish partners toward enforcing the decisions adopted at the NATO Summit in Warsaw, and also toward securing NATO’s deterrence and defence posture on the eastern flank of the Alliance.

In this context, the upward trend of the bilateral military cooperation was highlighted.

Also discussed were defence spending, military technical cooperation, the regional security, cooperation inside NATO, the fight against terrorism, Romania’s participation in peacekeeping missions, as well as cooperation in the EU context.

Underscored during the conversation was the importance of continuing and boosting practical cooperation between the two armed forces by developing bilateral as well as multinational exercises.