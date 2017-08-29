DefMinTutuianu meets Lockheed Martin delegation to discuss defence cooperation

Romania’s Defence Minister Adrian Tutuianu on Tuesday welcomed a delegation of the US Lockheed Martin corporation to discuss possible collaboration with the national defence industry.

According to the National Defence Ministry (MApN), the execs of the US corporation specialising in the research, development, production and integration of advanced military technologies, presented the opportunities for industrial cooperation and proposals for collaboration with the national defence industry.

In their turn, the Romanian officials detailed eight essential military acquisition and procurement programmes of the Romanian Armed Forces, as well as other intentions regarding the development of new military technologies in Romania.

Also attending the meeting were heads of the military units involved in the process of military hardware acquisition.