Deloitte: Romania is Central, East European champion at NPL sales in 2015, 2016

Romania was champion of Central and Eastern Europe at non-performing loans (NPL) sales, with transactions worth EUR 3.5 billion in 2015 and 2016, says Deloitte’s annual NPL Study sent on Wednesday to Agerpres.

Central and Eastern Europe drew increased interest from investors and saw more intense bank activity due to the improvement of the economic conditions and of provisions growth in several countries in the said region, following the exercise of Assets Quality Assessment.

Most of the NPL sales took place in Romania (37 percent), followed by Hungary (24 percent), Poland (11 percent) and Slovenia (9 percent).

“In 2017, the Romanian banks aim at shrinking the 10 percent NPL rate recorded at end-2016, so that they will target to cut the gap between the current level and the 5 percent European average. Therefore, I expect to see four to five NPL transactions this year, each worth several hundreds of millions of euros. The corporate and the mortgage retail NPL will continue to take central stage in Central and Eastern Europe deals,” said Radu Dumitrescu, Deloitte Romania partner.