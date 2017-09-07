Denmark to continue investments in Romania in technology, know-how to develop companies

Romania has a huge potential in agriculture and the Danish businesspersons operating in Romania will continue investments in technology and know-how to develop the companies and become more profitable from one year to another, Ambassador of Denmark in Bucharest, Karsten Vagn Nielsen stated on Wednesday.

According to a release by the Agriculture Ministry , the Danish diplomat, accompanied by the Embassy of Denmark’s Commercial Section’s head and the representative of a group of companies with a broad experience in the large-scale pig farming management, had a meeting with the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Petre Daea.

During the meeting, Minister Petre Daea said that Romania has a great performance in cereals production, ranking 1st at corn cultivated area in Europe and having a large experience in pig farming, stressing that the Romanian breeders have acquired experience, upgraded their technology so that yields have grown from year to year, which makes it easy to increase the number of pigs. The minister also said that it is time to contemplate ways to develop the reproduction part, so that we have Romania-made biological material under conditions of maximum security.

“We are open to foreign opportunities and investment and in particular we wish to ease farming partnerships of all kinds, from the livestock sector to products’ processing,” the minister added.