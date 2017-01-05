Deputies’ Chamber: Pensioners exempt from CASS obligation, pensions under 2,000 RON – tax-exempt

The Deputies’ Chamber decided on Thursday to modify the Fiscal Code for the exemption of pensioners from payment of social healthcare contributions (CASS), as well as for the exemption of pensions under 2,000 RON from tax.

The project was adopted with 207 votes “in favour” and 29 “against”.

According to the articles adopted, the monthly taxable income from pensions is established by deducting from the pension income of the non-taxable monthly sum of 2,000 RON. At the same time, CASS will be supported from the state budget.

The National Liberal Party Group backed up the elimination of all pensions’ taxation, but the proposal was rejected in plenary session. The Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) proposal that maintained the taxation only of special pensions over 2,000 RON was also rejected.

The Deputies’ Chamber represents a decisional forum.