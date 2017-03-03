Deputy PM Constantin: Any change in justice affairs will be made by Parliament

Any change in justice area will be made in Parliament, Deputy Prime Minister Daniel Constantin said Friday in connection with press reporting that President Klaus Iohannis would keep a referendum in stand by so as to be able to react at any similar situation at the Government level like the passage of controversial emergency ordinance GEO 13.

“I do not want to comment on sources; I have not seen an official position, but I am making an observation that I have already made. I believe that after the moment we lived in January and early February, things got very clear. Any change in justice matters will be made by Parliament. The specialist committees of the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate are already working; I have seen that there are very many invitees attending the debate they hold and I am convinced that thanks to the consensus that can be reached among the specialist committee members the Judiciary Committee and those in this area – I mean the Supreme Council of Magistrates (CSM) and all other organisations, can work perfectly together and any change, be it required by the Constitutional Court, or the proposal of some lawmaker, will be advanced only after consensus is built. This is his option, a constitutional option; we, Parliament, have done our duty and it is now up to him to decide when he wants to walk forward,” Constantin said in reply to journalists asking him about the postponement of a justice referendum unveiled by President Klaus Iohannis.

Constantin said at the end of a meeting of the ruling coalition hosted by Parliament Palace that none of the coalition members have any news about the referendum.